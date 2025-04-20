Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is M28 Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,108 shares during the period. Curis makes up approximately 1.6% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.15% of Curis worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Curis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis Stock Up 1.6 %

CRIS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.51. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. Research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

