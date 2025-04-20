Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

