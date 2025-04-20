Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Holdings Decreased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.