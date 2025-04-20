Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,611 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.50% of Cencora worth $651,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cencora by 4.9% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,072,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.55.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

