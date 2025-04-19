UBS Group Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

