Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Holdings Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sezzle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sezzle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1,733.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 8.73. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59.
Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
