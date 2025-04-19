XTX Topco Ltd Invests $603,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,180,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 141,941 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

