Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,595,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in SK Telecom by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 222,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 212,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

