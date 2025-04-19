Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 664,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.17% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

