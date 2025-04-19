First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTGC stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 850,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,393.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,568 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.