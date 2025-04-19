First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTGC stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $25.97.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
