Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,132 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE AEO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

