Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,172,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,954.0 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BMBLF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Brambles has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

