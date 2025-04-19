Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,172,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,954.0 days.
Brambles Price Performance
BMBLF stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Brambles has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.
Brambles Company Profile
