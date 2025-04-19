Capital International Inc. CA Has $43.20 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $43,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $97,833,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $60,465,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 297,493 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.30 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

