Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in March

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.2 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYOIF opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

