Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.