XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 10,900 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 351.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

