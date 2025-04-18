Top Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Oracle, Applied Digital, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, and Riot Platforms are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that either develop, utilize, or support blockchain technology in their operations. Investing in these stocks gives investors exposure to the growing field of decentralized digital transactions and related innovations, though they can be subject to volatility based on the evolving regulatory and technological landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.46. 2,401,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,595,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762,178. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 5.18.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. MSP Recovery has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 10,618,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,547,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

