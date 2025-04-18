Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as low as $12.65. Sumco shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1,043 shares trading hands.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

