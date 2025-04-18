Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 602 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 357.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

