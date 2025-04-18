Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000 over the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

