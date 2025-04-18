Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,438 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

