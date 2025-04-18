Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 11,975 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adient by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 116,518 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 85.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 36.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 10,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $11.44 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $959.94 million, a PE ratio of 571.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.