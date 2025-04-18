Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $436,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

