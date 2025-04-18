Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $240.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

