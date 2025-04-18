Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 2,192 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $42,776,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 426,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 126,372 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 705.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

