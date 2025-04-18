Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 555.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NU by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,239,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays lowered their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

NU stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

