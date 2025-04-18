Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 786 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

