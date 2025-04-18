Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.99 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.