Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Loomis AB (publ) stock remained flat at $40.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.14. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

