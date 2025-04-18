Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $20,034,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $126.78 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

