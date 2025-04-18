iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

