First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.95.

Boeing stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

