Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 166,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 578,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 298,815 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,953,000. Finally, Kaleidoscope Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,645,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

