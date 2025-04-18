Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

GDDY stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.