Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 122 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.6% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,695.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4,771.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

