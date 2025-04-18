Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 627.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,347 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Aptiv worth $29,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

