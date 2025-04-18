Q4 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Raised by Redburn Atlantic

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Clinch now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $24.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

FICO stock opened at $1,907.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,819.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,980.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

