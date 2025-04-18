HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,897,000 after purchasing an additional 204,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $194,655,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

