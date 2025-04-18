Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,063 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 376.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 199,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Enovix Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

