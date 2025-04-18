Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.67 Million in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after acquiring an additional 401,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,402,000 after purchasing an additional 612,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,869,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,875 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on ULS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

