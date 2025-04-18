Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

