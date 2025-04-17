Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.85. Winland shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands.

Winland Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

