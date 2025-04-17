Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and traded as low as $19.60. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 6,948 shares changing hands.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

