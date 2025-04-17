The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $14.54. The India Fund shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 118,421 shares traded.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in The India Fund by 21,522.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.