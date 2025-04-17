The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $14.54. The India Fund shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 118,421 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
