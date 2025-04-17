Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 55,951 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
