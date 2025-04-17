Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 55,951 shares.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

