Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,065 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 4,114 call options.
NextDecade Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 1,258,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,563. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
