Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Decreases By 33.3%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 75,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

