Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Decreases By 33.3%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.
Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 75,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
