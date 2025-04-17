Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to $12.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.38% from the stock’s current price.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFXT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 96,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,049. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

