Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after buying an additional 2,177,604 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after buying an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

