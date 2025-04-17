Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Rises By 170.0%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in The China Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 26,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.